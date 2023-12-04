Current Publishing
You are at:»»Former Colts punter joins race for Indiana House seat
Former Colts punter joins race for Indiana House seat
Hunter Smith pauses in front of his grass-fed cattle. (Photo by Jarred Meeks)

Former Colts punter joins race for Indiana House seat

0
By on Indiana, Carmel Community, Westfield Community, Zionsville Community

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Hunter Smith is running for a seat in the Indiana Statehouse. 

The Zionsville resident is seeking to replace State Rep. Donna Schaibley in District 24, which includes parts of Boone and Hamilton counties. Schaibley, a Republican from Carmel, is retiring from the state legislature when her term ends in 2024

Smith, a Republican, played for the Colts from 1999 to 2008. After retiring from football, he bought property on U.S. 421 in Zionsville, where he operates WonderTree Farm.

Democrat Josh Lowry of Westfield has also announced his candidacy for the District 24 seat

This story will be updated.


More Headlines

Broadway performer set for Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops shows Meet City-County Councilmember Nick Roberts, District 4 Zionsville Mayor-elect announces youth council Former library board president announces run for state representative Rising assessed values help Carmel Clay Schools offset inflation, drop in state funding Carmel Community Players actors embrace ‘Moon Over Buffalo’
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact