Former Colts punter joins race for Indiana House seat

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Hunter Smith is running for a seat in the Indiana Statehouse.

The Zionsville resident is seeking to replace State Rep. Donna Schaibley in District 24, which includes parts of Boone and Hamilton counties. Schaibley, a Republican from Carmel, is retiring from the state legislature when her term ends in 2024.

Smith, a Republican, played for the Colts from 1999 to 2008. After retiring from football, he bought property on U.S. 421 in Zionsville, where he operates WonderTree Farm.

Democrat Josh Lowry of Westfield has also announced his candidacy for the District 24 seat.

