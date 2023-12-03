Hamilton East Public Library programs celebrate ‘Season of Giving’

Hamilton East Public Library is celebrating the “Season of Giving”— a two-month-long initiative that encourages people to give back to the community in a variety of ways through the holiday season, such as donations drives and letter-writing campaigns.

“HEPL’s ‘Season of Gratitude’ was launched in 2019 as a way to focus on gratitude and thankfulness for our loved ones, the community and self,” said Kelsey Sweet, director of marketing and communications. “Both HEPL and the community enjoyed the ‘Season of Gratitude’ for a few years before the initiative was rebranded as the ‘Season of Giving’ in 2022. The focus was then shifted to the spirit of giving back to our community and connecting patrons with local giving opportunities, where we hope to make a positive impact on our neighbors.”

Among the programs that run through the end of December are several donation drives in partnership with area organizations. One drive is collecting socks, winter hats and gloves for distribution to those in need. Items donated through the Fishers Library will go to the Delaware Township Trustee’s office for distribution, and those donated through the Noblesville Library will go to the Noblesville Township Trustee’s office.

Another HEPL donation drive is collecting period products for HamCo Love, an organization that helps people in need have access to pads, tampons or period underwear. According to hamcolove.com, people without easy access to these products improvise or use pads and tampons longer than they should, which can affect health. Students without easy access to period products can experience stress that affects their mental health and education.

The library also is collecting diapers for the Indiana Diaper Bank, helping to provide that important product to low-income families. All sizes are accepted, including opened or partial packages.

Through Dec. 15, the library’s two locations are hosting a letter-writing campaign, encouraging people to write letters of kindness and cheer for residents of area assisted-living facilities. Letters can be written at the library or dropped off — unsealed — at their “Season of Giving” letter stations.

Sweet said feedback from the community has been positive.

“Patrons are thankful that HEPL has organized opportunities for them to give back, making it easy for them to make an impact in their community,” she said. “The crafting programs are also a big hit, providing opportunities to make handmade and thoughtful gifts for loved ones.”

Other “Season of Giving” events include: