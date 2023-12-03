Zionsville Mayor-elect announces youth council

Mayor-elect John Stehr recently announced the creation of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council in Zionsville.

The MYAC is designed to offer high school students living in Zionsville a unique opportunity to participate actively in the local community.

Stehr said the initiative reflects his commitment to engaging with younger community members and providing them a platform to voice their ideas.

Beginning in January 2024, the MYAC will meet monthly and focus its curriculum on education, development of leadership skills and civic engagement.

Stehr appointed former Zionsville Community High School government teacher Mary Grabinowski as the group’s advisor.

“We believe that the voices of our young residents are an invaluable resource when it comes to creating a better future for Zionsville,” Stehr stated. “The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council will provide a space for our high school students to share their perspectives and be heard by the local government, allowing us to make more informed decisions.”

The application period for the inaugural class of the MYAC is now open. The deadline to apply is Dec. 15. All eligible high school students in Zionsville can apply. Interested high school students can visit forms.gle/xrXKxeo7BT1oFopa8.