Westfield lights up for the holidays

The Westfield Fire Department made sure Santa showed up right on time to join Mayor Andy Cook for the lighting of the 34-foot tree in Grand Junction Plaza at 6 p.m. Dec 2.  

Hundreds of families drifted in and out of the park in the afternoon for Westfield in Lights. People skated at the Ice Ribbon, enjoyed snacks and drinks from food trucks, played holiday-themed games and listened to live music. A mild evening meant that crowds stayed after sunset to welcome Santa for the annual tree-lighting ceremony. 


