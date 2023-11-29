Fishers police investigate alleged road-rage shooting

One person was reported injured in an alleged road-rage shooting incident that occurred around 6 p.m. Nov. 29 on 106th Street in Fishers.

According to the Fishers Police Department, the shooting took place in the 8100 block of East 106th Street just west of I-69.

“All involved parties have been contacted and are cooperating with investigators,” an announcement stated, although no arrests were reported. “One person drove themself to a local hospital for evaluation of a gunshot wound. There is no ongoing threat to the community.”

According to FPD, detectives are investigating the events that led to the shooting. Witnesses are asked to contact Fishers Police Department Detective Rob Baker by calling 317-595-3134, or emailing [email protected].