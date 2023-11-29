Westfield City Council votes on 2024 elected official salaries

The Westfield City Council met briefly Nov. 27 with a quorum of six, minus District 1 Councilmember Scott Willis, and unanimously passed the 2024 elected officials’ salary ordinance and discussed other business.

What happened? The 2024 elected officials salary ordinance that was originally presented to the council Oct. 9 was tabled Oct. 23 because of a discrepancy in numbers. The council voted unanimously to approve the amended ordinance exactly as it appeared last year.

What it means? Future council members will be paid the same in 2024 as they were in 2023 and in 2022, with the exception of the council president, who will receive $1,000 more in lieu of the removal of the vice president’s salary.

What happened? The council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance to allow the clerk-treasurer to make funds transfers, which is something that typically happens every year.

What it means? This authorizes the clerk-treasurer to move funds to where they need to be, including interfund transfers and transfers to various departments.

What happened? Director of Community Development Kevin Todd updated council members on the 2024 Comprehensive Plan, saying that the first step in undertaking a comprehensive plan amendment is to perform an analysis of the current plan, which the planning team did this year.

What’s next? The planning team will meet with the incoming administration soon to go over the analysis that has been done. The team will also begin the selection process for a consultant, which was budgeted for last year.

What happened? During the councilor comment time, At-Large Councilmember Troy Patton addressed an email sent by Mayor-elect Scott Willis – who still serves on the council — regarding his desire to move forward with the NorthPointe 2 development on N. East Street between 196th Street and Ind. 38. Patton’s concern is that the development will get pushed through without hearing from residents in the area.

What’s next? Willis is scheduled to hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 in the main conference room at Town Hall at 130 Penn St. to hear from the public.