RocksGiving provides community wide Thanksgiving meal

Westfield Washington Schools, in conjunction with Westfield Education Foundation, hosted a communitywide Thanksgiving meal at Westfield High School Nov. 20.

A Duke Energy Foundation grant, along with support from other sponsors, provided free meals to nearly 1,000 people.

Paul Sherrer, director of food services at WWS, said that to provide the traditional Thanksgiving menu of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and rolls, the food was shipped to eight different schools within the district, prepped at those schools and then delivered to WHS to be served. More than 80 employees from food services worked to make the meal possible. Coca-Cola donated bottled wate, tea and canned soft drinks. Costco donated pumpkin pies for dessert.

“An awful lot went into this,” Sherrer said. “It’s a great community effort.”

Approximately 200 volunteers, including school staff, parents and community members, helped set up, greet guests, serve food and clean up. The organizers donated leftover food to Second Helpings, which has been accepting perishable and overstocked food donations for more than 25 years to make sure people of all ages are fed throughout central Indiana.

In addition, a variety of nonprofit organizations, such as Heart & Soul Free Clinic and Kids Coats Hamilton County, were on hand to offer community members information about how they can find help they might need and to promote community engagement through service opportunities.

“I think what really stands out is the hard work of everyone to support our community,” WWS Superintendent Paul Kaiser said. “For some community members, this may be the only Thanksgiving dinner they have. It’s just about bringing the community together and our sponsors and all the groups that are here to be involved. We want people to know that we are one Westfield.”

The next big effort, which is also a first this year, is the Holiday Giving Program. Westfield Washington Schools, Westfield Education Foundation, Westfield Youth Assistance Program, Open Doors of Washington Township and multiple churches across the city are joining forces to make sure that every child in Westfield has gifts to open this holiday season. For more, visit wwswef.org/holidaygiving.