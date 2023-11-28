Music therapy nonprofit holds ribbon cutting

Resounding Joy, a music therapy nonprofit, held a ribbon cutting Nov. 15 at 1106 S. 8th St in Noblesville. The celebration not only marked the organization’s presence in the community but also signified its expansion into the Midwest.

Founder Barbara Reuer said the nonprofit was founded in San Diego in 2004. Its mission is to enrich the human experience through music.

Resounding Joy’s team is comprised of certified music therapists led by its Indiana director, Lindsay Zehren. The organization serves all age groups through four programs:

Sounds of Community: For the community at large, offering health and wellness-based exercises.

Sounds of Service: For active-duty military service members, veterans, first-responders and their families.

Sounds of Healing: For children with medical and mental health challenges and their families.

Sounds of Legacy: For adults with neurodegenerative diagnosis and their families. The program introduces seniors to invaluable social experiences and activities made to improve quality of life.

Zehren, a certified music therapist, said music therapy can improve physical, mental and emotional health. The nonprofit has used music therapeutic practices to help with conditions like Parkinson’s disease.

“We teach people with Parkinson’s (disease) how to play the harmonica to help them with their swallowing and to help with their breathing,” Zehren said.

Reuer, who’s set to retire in December, lauded Zehren’s ability to lead the new Indiana location.

“Lindsay is a really strong leader and she’s doing a great job growing this program,” Reuer said. “Indiana is in good hands.”

Zehren, who has family ties in Carmel, said Noblesville was a good place for Resounding Joy to expand because of its rising awareness of mental health.

“There’s an aspect of health and wellness here in Noblesville that I really love,” Zehren said. “I liked the focus on mental health. I like the focus on the arts.”

For more, visit resoundingjoyinc.org.