Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Westfield High School breaks ground on new tennis courts
Westfield High School breaks ground on new tennis courts
WHS students gather after the groundbreaking. (Photos by Edward Redd)

Westfield High School breaks ground on new tennis courts

0
By on Westfield Community

Construction of 15 new tennis courts and an adjacent facility for Westfield Washington Schools is underway.

WWS faculty, staff and students assembled Nov. 12, at a property at 17695 Shamrock Blvd. in Westfield for the groundbreaking that signaled the start of construction for a long-anticipated addition to the district.

WWS Superintendent Paul Kaiser, left, and WHS Athletic Director Andy Tebbe

Westfield High School Athletic Director Andy Tebbe said $10 million is going into the construction of the tennis courts and facility. He said the new courts were necessary because of the poor condition of the school’s courts. The new courts are part of the Destination Westfield Initiative strategic plan.

According to Tebbe, it made more financial sense to build new courts than to invest in repairs for the old ones.

“We just chose not to throw good money at those (old) courts and just sacrifice a year or two of home matches until these (new courts) were built,” Tebbe said.

WWS Superintendent Paul Kaiser said the courts will be constructed with concrete reinforced with metal, enabling them to last much longer than traditional courts.

Tebbe said the courts will be used primarily by high school and middle school students for practice and competitions but can be used by the public at other times. The courts are expected to be finished by summer 2024. A new locker room and concession stand are being built as well.


More Headlines

Westfield Chamber of Commerce names new president Happy anniversary: Riverview Health celebrates five years of community care in Westfield Carol of Homes to benefit Zionsville Community High School show choirs Goal oriented: Fishers Event Center expected to open in November 2024 Carmel High School graduate returns for Indiana Wind Symphony holiday shows Carmel in brief — November 28, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact