City of Lawrence clarifies new trash rates

The new monthly trash rates in Lawrence will remain the same for the coming year — $15 per residence, with a discounted rate for seniors of $9. (Photo courtesy of the City of Lawrence)

The City of Lawrence has clarified a social media post that stated an incorrect rate for its new trash collection service with Priority Waste.

According to the city, the new monthly rates will remain the same for the coming year — $15 per residence, with a discounted rate for seniors of $9.

Seniors 65 and older must apply for the discount by calling the Department of Public Works at 317-545-8787 or emailing permits @cityoflawrence.org.

The incorrect social media post indicated that the monthly rate would be approximately $19 per residence.

Priority will start picking up residential trash on Dec. 1, according to the city, and new trash cans are expected to be delivered to residences in early 2024.

“Collection days will remain the same and residents will continue to use the current toters until the end of the year. All households will automatically receive one trash and one recycle toter,” the city’s website stated. “Additional toters will be available upon request once delivery to all households has been completed. Each additional toter will be billed at $1.25 per month.”

For more about the new trash collection service, visit cityoflawrence.org/solid-waste.


