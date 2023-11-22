Fishers offers traditional holiday activities for families

The City of Fishers has numerous holiday activities planned, starting the day after Thanksgiving and running through the New Year.

Starting Nov. 24, children and the young-at-heart can drop off their letters to Santa in special mailboxes in two locations. One mailbox will be set up on the Nickel Plate Trail near the 116th Street intersection near the swings, according to Fishers Parks Department. The other location will be the historic Ambassador House at Heritage Park, 10598 Eller Rd.

“Santa’s elves and the Fishers Parks team will make sure your letter gets to Santa, and you’ll receive a letter in return from the big man himself,” according to a Fishers Parks Facebook post.

A return address is required to get a response from Santa, and letters must be dropped off by Dec. 15. Those who miss that deadline or simply prefer email can send a message through Dec. 22 to [email protected].

Throughout the month of December, the City of Fishers’ downtown portion of the Nickel Plate Trail will be a winter wonderland, providing a holiday light display for visitors to enjoy in the evenings.

According to the city, a kickoff celebration is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1, 2 and 3 with food, music, photo opportunities and other activities.

Lights on the trail turn on at dusk every night through the end of December.

Cookies with Characters is a unique holiday character experience Dec. 16 and 17 offering games, crafts, cookie decorating and photo opportunities at the historic Ambassador House at Heritage Park, 10598 Eller Rd.

Registration is required, according to Fishers Parks, and a variety of time slots are available starting at 11 a.m. each day of the event. Registered guests will make custom cookies and can take photos with The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, characters from “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” a beloved Dr. Seuss tale from 1957.

To register for Cookies with Characters, visit playfishers.com/583/Cookies-with-Characters.

Fishers Library holiday events

In addition to City of Fishers events, the local library has various programs planned to celebrate the holiday season. Festivities kick off Nov. 24 at the Hamilton East Public Library’s Fishers branch with a Gingerbread Man Disguise contest.

“Help the Gingerbread Man hide by dressing them in a disguise to look like your favorite book character,” the library’s website stated.

Kids can pick up a packet on or after Nov. 24 and decorate their Gingerbread Man using materials at home. Kids’ creations that are returned before Dec. 31 will be on display at the Youth Services Department.

Starting Dec. 1, the library will host a Season of Giving letter-writing campaign. According to the website, participants can come to either the Fishers or Noblesville library to write letters of kindness, encouragement and cheer for community members in assisted living facilities.

“If you don’t have time to write a letter in the library, you can also drop off unsealed letters and cards at the Season of Giving letter station,” the website stated. “Your compassion and encouragement can be a source of light and warmth in these cold winter months.”

A (Cookie) Bar Crawl is set for Dec. 9 at the Fishers Library, and members of the public can sign up to be a baker or a judge.

“Join HEPL and local bakers as we share favorite recipes for all things bars — cookie bars, brownies, rice krispies and other bite-size delectable treats,” the website stated. “Bakers will submit their baked good to the competition and judges will do a (cookie) bar crawl to sample each delight and crown a baking winner.”

For more and to register for HEPL events, visit hepl.libnet.info/events.