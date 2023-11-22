Humane Society for Hamilton County to host special Black Friday adoption event

The Humane Society for Hamilton County will host a Black Friday adoption event from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 24, asking adopters to simply donate any amount at the time of adoption.

All pets adopted through this special event will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, have at least one round of age-appropriate vaccinations and come with a starter bag of food and complimentary wellness exam at participating veterinarian offices, according to an announcement from HSHC.

“HSHC continues to be in a state of crisis as they are receiving an unprecedented amount of animals,” the announcement stated. “While there are hundreds of dogs and cats at HSHC, dogs are the main capacity issue right now. So, on Black Friday, the shelter is asking for the community’s help to “fill your heart, not your cart.’”

Lily Pesavento, Community Engagement Manager for HSHC, said there are nearly 600 animals at the shelter, with dogs spilling out of the kennels into offices and visiting rooms.

“When you adopt a dog from us on Friday, you will be making room for another dog whose life depends on that open space,” she said.

People interested in adopting from the HSHC should bring: