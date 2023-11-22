Holiday traditions: Christmas in the Village makes annual return

Zionsville is ushering in the holiday season with an array of events through the end of the year, beginning with Christmas in the Village, a tradition in Zionsville that runs Nov. 24 through Dec. 24.

According to Mike Hanlon, executive director of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce, Christmas in the Village began in the 1970s. He said it is an excellent way for the community to come together to celebrate the holidays and allow neighboring communities to get a taste of Zionsville.

“Christmas in the Village is a cherished Zionsville tradition, and we’re thrilled to announce our exciting lineup of events for the 2023 holiday season,” Hanlon said. “From Small Business Weekend to the magic of the Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting on Main Street, there’s something for everyone.”

Here is a look at the events for Christmas in the Village 2023:

Small Business Weekend

Christmas in the Village will kick off on Nov. 24 with the return of Small Business Weekend. The event allows the community to shop locally during Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Those who attend will have the chance to receive a Zionsville Chamber tote bag while supplies last.

Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting

The family-friendly holiday parade will begin at 5 p.m. Nov. 25. The parade will start at Eagle Elementary and end at Old National Bank at approximately 6 p.m. After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive in Zionsville to light the Christmas tree on the corner of Pine and Main Streets. Santa will be available for pictures until 8 p.m.

Santa House Selfies

Santa Claus will be available for pictures on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of November and all of December until Christmas in his house on Main Street across from Rosie’s Place, 10 S. Main St. On Nov. 25, he will be available from 6:30 to 8 p.m. From Nov. 26 to Dec. 24, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. except on Dec. 9, which will be from noon to 3 p.m.

Makers Market

From 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 16, local makers, crafters and artisans will sell one-of-a-kind gifts. Vendors will be in the parking lot near Pine and Main Streets.

Ladies Night

From 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 19, Ladies Night will return to Christmas in the Village. The event allows women to spend time with friends shopping and enjoying beverages and tasty treats all around town. Various restaurants and shops will participate, including Tipsy Mermaid, Vintage Charm and Black Dog Books.

Christmas Crawl

The last Christmas event in the Village will occur from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 21. The Christmas Crawl is for guests 21 and older. Shops and restaurants will offer holiday specials, and participating businesses will hold an ugly sweater contest at 8 p.m. Participating locations include Cobblestone, The Salty Cowboy and Midwest Jewelers, among others.

For more on Christmas in the Village, visit zionsvillechamber.org.

HOLIDAY EVENTS IN ZIONSVILLE

Holiday Pop-Up Shop: St. Francis In-the-Fields Episcopal Church in Zionsville, 1525 Mulberry St., is hosting a pop-up sale to benefit the Caring Center, a nonprofit community service organization that assists those struggling financially from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 25. Clothing and household items will be on sale for $1 each or $25 for a large bag. The sale is open to the public, and cash, credit and debit cards are accepted.

Christmas on the Farm: On Dec. 2, Christmas on the Farm will return to Traders Point Creamery, 9101 Moore Rd., for its 15th year. Guests will experience the farm with old favorites, including winter hayrides, holiday lights, crafts, festive music and visits from Santa. It all takes place in the farm’s historic 1800s barn. Guests can also write a letter to Santa and visit the Jingle Bell Cafe for festive snacks and drinks. Guests must register, and only advance registration online is available. Tickets are $23 per person and are for 90-minute time slots. Children 2 and under are free. Register at traderspointcreamery.com.

Secret Snowflake Shop: Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Library will hold its eighth annual Secret Snowflake Shop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 and 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at 250 N. 5th St., Zionsville. Children will have the ability to purchase holiday gifts for the important people in their lives. Gifts are $5 each, including wrapping, and will be ready to give when the children leave the library. Children can make crafts and enjoy activities while waiting their turn to shop. Doughnuts and beverages will also be available for cash-only purchase from the Friends of the Library throughout the weekend. To register, visit hmmpl.org.

Carol of Homes: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2, the Holiday Home Tour will feature six decorated homes in Zionsville while Zionsville Show Choir students perform their favorite holiday songs. All proceeds benefit the Zionsville Show Choirs as they prepare for competition season. Tickets are $20 each, and children ten and under are free. Advance tickets are available at Fivethirty Home, Great Lakes Ace Hardware and Kern Bros. Shoes. Tickets will also be available at the homes on the day of the event, cash only. For more, visit holidayhometour.weebly.com.