Night & Day diversions – November 7, 2023

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” through Nov. 19 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Easton Corbin

Country singer Easton Corbin is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Carmen’

Indianapolis Opera’s production of “Carmen” is set for Nov. 10-12 at The Tarkington at Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit indyopera.org.

Masterworks 2

Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks 2 is set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’

Carmel Apprentice Theatre presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” through Nov. 19 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.