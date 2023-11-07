2023 Westfield General Election results

This page will be updated at results become available. Updated at 7:51 p.m.
|Number of Precincts reporting 118/208
|PARTY
|VOTES
|MAYOR OF WESTFIELD
|Scott Willis
|R
|3,410
|TOTAL VOTES
|3,410
|WESTFIELDS CLERK TREASURER
|Marla Ailor
|R
|3,065
|TOTAL VOTES
|3,065
|WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE (vote for 2)
|Chad Huff
|R
|2,667
|Kurt J. Wanninger
|R
|2,658
|Gary Lane
|D
|1,919
|TOTAL VOTES
|7,244
|WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
|Jon Dartt
|R
|453
|TOTAL VOTES
|453
|WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
|Victor McCarty
|R
|455
|TOTAL VOTES
|455
|WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
|Joe Duepner
|R
|747
|TOTAL VOTES
|747
|WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
|Patrick T. Tamm
|R
|728
|Alexis Lowry
|D
|747
|TOTAL VOTES
|1,475
|WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
|Noah Herron
|R
|729
|TOTAL VOTES
|729