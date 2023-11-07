2023 Westfield General Election results

This page will be updated at results become available. Updated at 7:51 p.m.

Number of Precincts reporting 118/208 PARTY VOTES MAYOR OF WESTFIELD Scott Willis R 3,410 TOTAL VOTES 3,410 WESTFIELDS CLERK TREASURER Marla Ailor R 3,065 TOTAL VOTES 3,065 WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE (vote for 2) Chad Huff R 2,667 Kurt J. Wanninger R 2,658 Gary Lane D 1,919 TOTAL VOTES 7,244 WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 Jon Dartt R 453 TOTAL VOTES 453 WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2 Victor McCarty R 455 TOTAL VOTES 455 WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3 Joe Duepner R 747 TOTAL VOTES 747 WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4 Patrick T. Tamm R 728 Alexis Lowry D 747 TOTAL VOTES 1,475 WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5 Noah Herron R 729 TOTAL VOTES 729