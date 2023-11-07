Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Lawrence police make arrest in hit-and-run fatality

Lawrence police make arrest in hit-and-run fatality

0
By on Lawrence/Geist Community

Lawrence Police Department officers have arrested an 18-year-old Indianapolis man in the Nov. 5 hit-and-run accident that led to the death of a pedestrian.

According to an announcement from LPD Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff, Hector Cuautle-Sanchez was arrested following a review of video and license-plate radar data from the area of the accident.

Officers and EMS responded to the accident at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 5. Woodruff stated in an earlier announcement that the pedestrian was crossing the street at the 4400 block of North Franklin Road and had been struck by a southbound vehicle at Records Street. The driver of the vehicle continued south on Franklin Road.

“Cuautle-Sanchez told detectives he saw the pedestrian, identified as 30-year-old Jasmine Singleton, in the roadway too late to avoid striking her and after doing so, panicked and drove away from the scene of the crash,” Woodruff stated. 

Cuautle-Sanchez is preliminarily charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in fatality, a Level 4 felony. Final charging decisions will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Singleton, 30, was transported to Eskenazi hospital by EMS in critical condition. She later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

 


More Headlines

Honoring excellence: Westfield Fire Department celebrates First Responders Day by recognizing service Lawrence council president survives vote to remove from office Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township School Board approves new McKenzie Center director Lawrence police investigate hit-and-run fatality Noblesville resident dead in single vehicle crash Carmel in brief — November 7, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact