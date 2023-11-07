Current Publishing
2023 Fishers General Election results

This page will be updated as results become available. Updated at 7:49 p.m.

Number of Precincts reporting 118/208
PARTY VOTES
MAYOR OF FISHER
Scott Fadness R 11,539
TOTAL VOTES 11,539
FISHERS CITY CLERK
Jennifer L. Kehl R 8,908
Janet Pritchett D 7,748
TOTAL VOTES 16,656
FISHERS CITY COURT JUDGE
Daniel E. Henke R 11,428
TOTAL VOTES 11,428
FISHERS CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE (vote for 3)
Cecilia Coble R 9,142
Tiffanie Ditlevson R 7,840
Todd Zimmerman R 8,841
Howard Stevenson D 7,736
Jocelyn Vare D 7,789
TOTAL VOTES 41,348
FISHERS CITY COUNCIL NC
John P. DeLucia R 1,135
Crystal Neumann D 1,091
TOTAL VOTES 1,135
FISHERS CITY COUNCIL NE
Brad DeReamer R 1,309
Samantha R. Chapman D 1,114
TOTAL VOTES 2,423
FISHERS CITY COUNCIL NW
Selina Stoller R 1,420
Bill McLellan D 1,318
TOTAL VOTES 2,738
FISHERS CITY COUNCIL SC
John W. Weingardt R 1,790
Lane Skeeters D 1,372
TOTAL VOTES 3,162
FISHERS CITY COUNCIL SE
Pete Peterson R 2,110
TOTAL VOTES 2,110
FISHERS CITY COUNCIL SW
David Giffel R 1,558
Bill Stuart D 1,629
TOTAL VOTES 3,187
PUBLIC QUESTION
Shall Hamilton Southeastern Schools continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and businesses for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of funding academic and educationally related programs, maintaining class sizes, retaining and attracting of teachers, essential safety initiatives, and changing the previously approved maximum referendum tax rate from $0.2275 to $0.1995? The property tax increase requested in this referendum was originally approved by the voters in May, 2016 and if extended will increase the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 20.8% and if extended will increase the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 20.8%.
YES 12,795
NO 5,454
TOTAL VOTES 18,249


