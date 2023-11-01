Book-themed sculpture planned in roundabout between Carmel library, high school

An illuminated sculpture is planned between the Carmel Clay Public Library and Carmel High School.

“Taking Flight” features dozens of books, individually lit at night, following a winding path toward the sky. It is set to be installed in the roundabout at Main Street and Richland Avenue.

The Carmel Redevelopment Commission on Oct. 18 approved a $430,000 contract with New York-based Studio KCA for fabrication, delivery and installation of “Taking Flight.”

“It is meant to inspire our young readers to check out some books on the way to the library,” CRC Director Henry Mestetsky said at the Oct. 18 meeting.

The sculpture is expected to be installed in approximately six months, Mestetsky said.

The city worked with CODAworx, a Wisconsin-based firm that connects artists with organizations seeking to commission work, to find and select the piece by Studio KCA. More than 100 artists submitted proposals, according to Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard.

“This is a good system going forward, because the (request for proposals) can be viewed by artists from all over the world, as well as artists from Indiana and Carmel,” Brainard said.

A committee that included sculptor Arlon Bayliss, consultant Paula Stoeke and representatives from Carmel Clay Schools and the Carmel Clay Public Library made the final selection.

With the contract approved by the CRC, “Taking Flight” will be presented to the Carmel Public Art Advisory Committee for review. The CPAAC provides nonbinding input on the location and purchase of public art that costs more than $5,000. A meeting date has not been announced.