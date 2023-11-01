Fishers to distribute $250K to nonprofits

The Fishers City Council has approved a resolution granting $250,000 to nonprofits that serve the Fishers community, following a recommendation from the Fishers Nonprofit Committee.

According to the city, the following organizations were awarded grants:

Cherish: $20,000

Conner Prairie: $80,000

Janus Developmental Services: $10,000

Outside the Box: $15,000

Prevail: $15,000

Recovery Café Hamilton County: $10,000

Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County: $10,000

Youth Mentoring Initiative: $50,000

Besides those grants, Fishers Youth Assistance Program received $40,000 through an interlocal agreement with Hamilton County.

Nonprofit Committee members are Councilmembers Todd Zimmerman, Cecilia Coble and Jocelyn Vare. The committee reviews grant applications to determine eligibility and who to recommend for city grants.

Applying organization must be a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit or have a fiscal sponsor, and they must be located in Fishers or serve Fishers residents, the city’s website states. Priority is given to organizations that make a large impact on Fishers residents.

Other criteria the committee considers are proven success, organizational strength, cooperation, collaboration and reliability. Grants are not awarded for capital projects, individuals, political organizations, to pay debt or to promote a particular religion.

According to the city, nonprofits that received grants must submit a report upon completion of the project or initiative for which they received the grant funds.