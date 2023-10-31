Jensen delivers annual State of the City address

Touching on a variety of topics, Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen delivered his annual State of the City address Oct. 31 during the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Noblesville.

A record audience of 600 people attended, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

Jensen, who was introduced by Noblesville Common Council President Aaron Smith, reflected on the accomplishments of his first four years in office and what is ahead for Noblesville, including major infrastructure projects, downtown preservation and quality-of-life investments for the city.

“Noblesville has the space to grow in the future,” Jensen said, “but we wanted to make sure that we’re growing in a responsible way with the jobs of the future.”

After the address, Jensen had a “fireside chat” with Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Rick Fuson to discuss the new home of the Indiana Pacers G League franchise at Innovation Mile.

Items Jensen touched on his speech included:

An enhanced emphasis on public safety, which accounted for 50.1 percent of the recently approved 2024 operational funds budget, including the expansion of the NobleAct Program and the hiring of new sworn officers, firefighters and a third therapy K-9.

The City of Noblesville and Pacers Sports & Entertainment will break ground on the Noblesville Event Center this month. This arena will be the home of the Indiana Pacers G League franchise and will host hosting community events, conferences, entertainment and other sporting events.

Reimagine Pleasant Street celebrates one year after breaking ground, showing significant progress with the opening of the new roundabouts along Eight Street. Jensen said the project is on budget and ahead of schedule.

The Reimagine Pleasant Street project is a multi-year initiative to improve east-west connectivity and accessibility for the community. The project, a partnership between the City of Noblesville and Hamilton County, will provide Noblesville residents, local businesses, and key stakeholders with many improvements that will enhance mobility and public safety while also honoring the urban character and historic features of the project area.



“This project is a game-changer for Noblesville, and my administration has been committed to engaging the community and meeting our current and future needs from the beginning,” Jensen said. “I’m happy to say this long-awaited project is within budget and on schedule, and I want to thank everyone involved for their work to continue advancing this forward.” h



Jensen also talked about the city’s investment in public safety, call it his administration’s “No. 1 priority.”



The NobleAct Program is a mental health crisis and substance abuse response program that utilizes mental health police officers, community paramedics, therapy K-9s and mental health clinicians to provide linkage to community services and divert those in crisis away from the criminal justice system. The program adds a third therapy K-9 and an in-house licensed clinical social worker.



Jensen also touched on the Innovation Mile project.

Innovation Mile encompasses nearly 600 acres and fronts Interstate 69. In September, Innovation Mile broke ground on the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute, a $28 million, 40,000-square-foot surgery center facility and medical office building dedicated to hip and knee replacements.



On Nov. 6, Noblesville will partner with Pacers Sports & Entertainment to break ground on the Noblesville Event Center. The 3,400-seat, 120,000 sq. ft. arena will be the home to the Indiana Pacers G League franchise, the second most prominent men’s basketball league in the world. The venue will also host community events, conferences, entertainment, and other sporting events.



“Innovation Mile will become a dynamic business and technology hub that will serve as an anchor for revolutionary thinking and a gateway for innovation, leveraging and catalyzing long-term growth opportunities and reinvestment in the City of Noblesville,” Jensen said. “We have great partners in BorgWarner, Indiana Joint Replacement Institute and Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and I look forward to bringing more companies to our city as this campus will be at the forefront of our city’s future.”

