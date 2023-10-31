Meet the at-large Noblesville city council candidates

In Noblesville, four candidates are running for three at-large seats in the city council. The candidates are Evan Elliott owner of Elliott Real Estate, retiree Paula Gilliam, president of Peterson Architecture and previous at-large member Darren Peterson and previous elected official Pete Schwartz.

EVAN ELLIOTT (REPUBLICAN): “YOU WILL ALWAYS KNOW WHERE I STAND”

Top three issues: Public safety, roads and infrastructure, and preserving downtown

How can Noblesville be improved? More streamlined programming “to build a stronger sense of place.”

What are your opinions on the debate between new industry coming into Noblesville vs. preserving farmland/historical structures? “We must be prudent stewards of zoning laws and the Noblesville Unified Development Ordinance. As a real estate broker, I also believe that private land owners should have the right to freely buy and sell property in accordance with local laws. I also believe that preserving our downtown corridor is paramount.”

What are your stances on affordable housing? “As a city, we will have to be more creative in regards to housing products because, at the moment, we seem to be dealing in extremes. It’s either apartments or brand-new $500K homes. I’m open to all sorts of concepts, including condos, tiny homes and renovation/restoration incentives for older homes.”

How do you determine if a proposed development or redevelopment project in Noblesville is something you would support? “If the project adheres to the city’s Comprehensive Plan, then I will likely support its development. I will always ask three basic questions: 1) Is this project a need or want? 2) Does it provide value to the community? 3) How does the project impact public safety?”

PAULA JO GILLIAM (DEMOCRAT): “IT SHOULD BE ALL VOICES”

Top Three Issues: Affordable housing, food availability, transportation

How can Noblesville be improved? Public transportation

What are your opinions on the debate between new industry coming into Noblesville vs. preserving farmland/historical structures? “We need to find a way to keep more of the farmland. We still feed local and state and national. We do not need to depend on overseas for our food needs.”

What are your stances on affordable housing? “We need more affordable housing. If the teachers and other (workers) cannot afford to live, they will be moving on to cheaper areas. We do not have enough.”

How do you determine if a proposed development or redevelopment project in Noblesville is something you would support? “What is the change going to (affect in) everyday life? How are we going to feed those people?”

DARREN PETERSON (REPUBLICAN): “I LOVE NOBLESVILLE, AND THE CITY MEANS SO MUCH TO ME”

Top Issues: Respect and protect Noblesville’s authentic character, maintain a safe and strong community and plan for smart, fiscally responsible growth

How can Noblesville be improved? Communicating updates and collaborating with neighboring cities and “lift one another up.”

What are your opinions on the debate between new industry coming into Noblesville vs. preserving farmland/historical structures? “We need to keep innovation, progress and economic growth top of mind, but also (should) consider our sense of identity, greenspaces and sustainable agriculture. I would look at these decisions on a case-by-case basis.”

What are your stances on affordable housing? “I understand the challenges of creating affordable housing as an architect and believe that we need to be responsive to the needs of the people. This means working to reduce permit fees and educating people that affordable housing does not mean ‘cheap housing.’”

How do you determine if a proposed development or redevelopment project in Noblesville is something you would support? “While I would not advocate for changing the rate of development, it’s important to be mindful of the types of development taking place to preserve our history and enhance our livability. Working collaboratively with community stakeholders and business leaders, we can achieve responsible and sustainable growth that benefits our city as a whole.”

PETE SCHWARTZ (REPUBLICAN)

Schwartz did not send his answers by deadline. Once Current receives his answers, the online article will be updated with his responses.