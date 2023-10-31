Longtime Carmel mayor endorses Finkam as successor

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard announced his official support Oct. 31 for Republican candidate Sue Finkam to be his successor.

“Sue Finkam has the experience, passion and plan to ensure Carmel continues to prosper,” Brainard stated. “Sue has served our community on the city council with honor and integrity, she has deep knowledge of city operations and budgets and her leadership in City Hall is exactly what is needed to unite our residents. I urge Carmel voters to join me in supporting Sue Finkam as Carmel’s next mayor.”

Brainard, a Republican nearing the end of his seventh term, is not seeking re-election. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the Republican primary, Brainard initially said he would not endorse a candidate before endorsing Kevin “Woody” Rider less than a month before Election Day. Rider finished in second place in a tight three-way primary race.

After Finkam won the May 2 primary, Brainard said he would support her and the rest of the Republican ticket in the general election.

Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb endorsed Finkam earlier in the week.

Finkam is facing Democratic candidate Miles Nelson in the race for Carmel mayor. Both are members of the city council.