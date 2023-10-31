Speedy Scoop cleans up

By Cassie King

Speedy Scoop, a countywide pet-waste removal service owned by Fishers resident Cathi Shank, started as her son’s idea in 2020.

Shank said her son, who was 7 at the time, saw a neighbor getting pet waste removed from their yard and asked about it. She said he decided he wanted to help people that way, too.

“We just made him an easy Facebook post and put him in a nice-looking polo and khaki pants and just posted it in our neighborhood Facebook group and mentioned he was saving money for Legos and would come and scoop their yard,” she said.

However, in Indiana, child labor laws don’t allow children under 14 to work. She said they were notified of that prohibition, and so her son couldn’t do the work anymore.

As a result, Speedy Scoop became an official business, operated by Shank and her husband.

“We had to do a complete revamp,” said Shank, who said they had about 25 customers at the time. “We wanted them to know what was going on, and we sent emails letting them know they would not be hiring a 7-year-old boy to clean their yard. Either my husband or I would be doing it.”

The business has grown since then, she said, noting that Speedy Scoop fills a need by providing a service for people with disabilities, the elderly and people recovering from illnesses or surgeries.

Speedy Scoop offers one-time or recurring service with no contracts. For more information, visit speedyscoop.com.