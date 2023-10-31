Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Speedy Scoop cleans up
Speedy Scoop cleans up
Speedy Scoop started in Fishers three years ago as an informal business and has grown to serve residents throughout Hamilton County. (Photo courtesy of Cathi Shank)

Speedy Scoop cleans up

0
By on Fishers Business Local

By Cassie King

Speedy Scoop, a countywide pet-waste removal service owned by Fishers resident Cathi Shank, started as her son’s idea in 2020.

Shank said her son, who was 7 at the time, saw a neighbor getting pet waste removed from their yard and asked about it. She said he decided he wanted to help people that way, too.

“We just made him an easy Facebook post and put him in a nice-looking polo and khaki pants and just posted it in our neighborhood Facebook group and mentioned he was saving money for Legos and would come and scoop their yard,” she said.

However, in Indiana, child labor laws don’t allow children under 14 to work. She said they were notified of that prohibition, and so her son couldn’t do the work anymore.

As a result, Speedy Scoop became an official business, operated by Shank and her husband.

“We had to do a complete revamp,” said Shank, who said they had about 25 customers at the time. “We wanted them to know what was going on, and we sent emails letting them know they would not be hiring a 7-year-old boy to clean their yard. Either my husband or I would be doing it.”

The business has grown since then, she said, noting that Speedy Scoop fills a need by providing a service for people with disabilities, the elderly and people recovering from illnesses or surgeries.

Speedy Scoop offers one-time or recurring service with no contracts. For more information, visit speedyscoop.com.


More Headlines

Striking up fun: Noblesville High School’s bowling team program continues to grow ‘Ghost hunter’ recounts spiritual energy in Lawrence and Geist areas Carmel in brief — October 31, 2023 FIDO aims to assist dogs chained, penned outside Column: Everyday activities becoming more difficult?
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact