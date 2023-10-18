Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Indy Half-Marathon
Snapshot: Indy Half-Marathon

Snapshot: Indy Half-Marathon

0
By on Lawrence/Geist Community

The Honor Guard Team from the Titan Cadet Squadron of Civil Air Patrol kicked off the opening ceremony for the 28th annual Indy Half Marathon at Fort Ben on Oct. 7. The Titan Squadron is part of the McKenzie Center for Innovation and Technology, the career center for the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township. The race also included 5K and 10K options, and a kids’ 1-mile. For more, visit indyhalfmarathon.com. (Photo courtesy of Beyond Monumental)


More Headlines

Westfield Welcome to host Dog Tag Dash Lawrence plans roundabout at Post Road and Otis Avenue Lawrence board OKs added costs for wells, water mains Farmer’s daughters: Sisters’ annual reunion coincides with music festival  Carmel in brief — October 17, 2023 Snapshot: Village of WestClay celebrates arrival of fall 
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact