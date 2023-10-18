Snapshot: Halloween Fest

The City of Lawrence and Benjamin Harrison YMCA hosted a community Halloween Fest at Civic Plaza on the Fort Ben campus on Oct. 13 — Friday the 13th. The annual event included booths, vendors, games, activities, costumes and Halloween candy. For Halloween itself, Oct. 31, official recommended trick-or-treat hours in the City of Lawrence will be 6 to 8 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Benjamin Harrison YMCA)