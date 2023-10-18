Jet Access moving headquarters to Fishers

The City of Fishers announced that aviation management company Jet Access plans to move its headquarters to Fishers by the end of the year.

“It’s an exciting time for Jet Access, and we look forward to bringing our corporate team together to support our future growth,” Jet Access CEO Quinn Ricker stated. “Fishers is one of the fastest growing business hubs for corporate headquarters and communities in central Indiana, and moving to Fishers will allow us to accommodate future growth.”

Jet Access, which has headquarters in Greenfield, employs nearly 400 aviation professionals with 260 residing in central Indiana, according to the announcement. Sixty-three corporate employees will relocate from offices around the metro area to the new Fishers headquarters.

“Fishers’ strong sense of community and momentum continues to bring economic opportunities to our community,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated. “The team at Jet Access has a strong vision for the future of private jet travel and we look forward to supporting that growth.”

The announcement follows approval Oct. 9 of an economic development agreement by the City of Fishers Redevelopment Commission.

According to the agreement, the company must move by the end of the year and relocate at least 63 employees who are paid an average wage of $58.71 an hour. By June 2025, the company must hire at least 20 new employees, the agreement states.

The city agreed to provide up to $70,000 in training funds for new Jet Access employees.