Stoller seeks reelection to Fishers City Council North West District seat

Selina Stoller, a Republican, is running for reelection to the Fishers City Council North West District seat.

Stoller has lived in Fishers for 23 years and is a business development executive who helps companies expand revenue through sales processes and strategic development.

Q — What can you offer to the citizens of Fishers as an elected official?

A — My professional experience has assisted me on the city council, especially when it comes to economic development and fiscal responsibility. As an incumbent, I have built strong relationships with residents and community leaders. Maintaining those relationships is essential to solving issues and working together to maintain Fishers as a great place to live.

Q — What do you consider the most important issue facing the City of Fishers in the next four years?

A — Continued improvements to our roads and walkways such as the ones made to State Road 37 and Allisonville Road are critical to the success and expansion of our community.

Q — How will you make sure all Fishers residents feel included and heard by their elected officials?

A — I have and will continue to go out of my way to ensure that everyone is included in the conversation when it comes to discussing different topics in Fishers. I also encourage members of the community to take an active role in the city by joining boards, commissions and nonprofits.

Q — What can the city do to address housing availability in Fishers?

A — As a mother of a special needs daughter, my daughter depends on affordable housing as she gets older and joins the workforce. As a community leader, I have supported quality affordable housing projects, sought to combat out-of-state investors, supported efforts to create a housing stock that meets residents’ needs and supported the revitalization of neighborhoods.