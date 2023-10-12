Current Publishing
Snapshot: Pup Running finishes 15th season 

Pup Running held its final cross-country meet of the season Sept. 27 at Northview Church in Carmel. The nonprofit coordinates a youth-based program committed to promoting fitness and fun. Its mission is facilitated through the formation of Pup Running clubs for fourth- and fifth-grade students in Carmel Clay Schools. This year, 748 runners and 51 coaches participated in the cross-country season. (Photos courtesy of Jenell Fairman)


