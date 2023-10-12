Letter: Debate performance despicable 

Current Publishing
By on Letters to the Editor

Editor, 

(Republican candidate) Sue Finkam’s performance at last week’s mayoral debate was despicable. There wasn’t much that would’ve raised an eyebrow, except for a brief segment 15 minutes in. (Democratic candidate) Miles Nelson asked Sue to denounce Moms for Liberty, a group known for harassment of school board members and parents and opposition to inclusivity and diversity measures (especially for racial minorities and LGBTQ people). She responded with silence. 

This summer, the local Moms for Liberty chapter quoted Adolf Hitler and later apologized for doing so. The national organization condemned it as well. Miles denounced this and ever since has criticized Sue’s response (or lack thereof). Sue has been trying to move past this and paint Miles as ridiculous for his continued pressure. She supported (though later criticized) Carmel Pride and highlighted her donation to CANDLES Holocaust Museum all to make you think, “Clearly, Sue Finkam finds Moms for Liberty abhorrent.” I never thought she actually supported them; now I question that.

Miles hasn’t let this incident slip past us and he held Sue’s feet to the fire at the debate. Perhaps, as Miles argued, she feels unable to win without their support. Perhaps at heart, she is a supporter of their policies or tactics. I’m not sure why she chose to remain silent last week, but whatever the reason may be, Sue has shown to be someone who will not go on record opposing a group that fights against diversity and antagonizes our communities. And that is a terrible choice for mayor. So to Sue Finkam: Are you kidding me? I hope the debate marked the end of your candidacy. 

Ethan Stoehr, Carmel


