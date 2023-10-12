Letter: Finkam a strong supporter of Carmel schools 

Editor,

Carmel City Councilor and Republican mayoral candidate Sue Finkam minimized the harassment she received at the Oct. 4 council meeting from a “social justice activist” as well as a horrible Facebook post that was later deleted.

Sue is by any measure a social moderate and strong school supporter who has repeatedly denounced hateful language and tactics used by Mom’s for Liberty. Sue voted for a Carmel LGBT anti-discrimination ordinance in 2015, supported human resources training for city employees to better serve our increasingly diverse community in 2021 and was a sponsor for the Carmel Pride festival this year, all of which drew criticism from some fellow Republicans.

Sue has also been a strong supporter of Carmel schools. Her son attended Carmel Clay Schools for 13 years, she initiated council financial support of the Carmel Education Foundation back in 2017 and she has supported every school referendum.

Councilor Miles Nelson, the Democratic candidate for mayor, knows all of this to be the case, so I find his repeated attacks and accusations more than disappointing. While Mr. Nelson posted that he doesn’t support harassing behavior, it’s a predictable reaction to making his campaign solely about divisive and inflammatory culture wars. I challenge him to move on and actually discuss his plan to keep Carmel moving forward.

Tim Hannon, at-large Carmel City Councilor