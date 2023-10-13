Current Publishing
Hamilton County GOP denies involvement in ‘Free Palestine’ text message

By on Hamilton County, Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Noblesville Community, Westfield Community

The Hamilton County Republican Party and the Indiana Democratic Party both deny any involvement in a text message some residents of central Indiana received Oct. 12, inviting them to a “Free Palestine Rally” at Monument Circle in Indianapolis.

The text message states that its from the “Progressive Democrats of Indiana,” and reads that, “As Democrats. We need to stand together with our Palestinian brothers in this struggle for freedom.”

The message also states that recipients can text “stop” to end further messages. People who texted “stop” then received a confirmation that stated, “Hamilton County Republican GOP: You are now opted-out and will receive no further messages,” indicating that the message originated from the Hamilton County Republican Party.

In a brief statement posted on its X account later in the evening on Oct. 12, the Hamilton County Republican Party stated that it “had absolute nothing to do with a text campaign presented as the Progressive Democrats being circulated on social media today. We have been and will always be transparent in our messaging.”

The Indiana Democratic Party also released a statement Oct. 12, attributed to Chair Mike Schmuhl.

“Central Indiana voters reported receiving text messages today to attend a divisive rally that looked to be sent by a group affiliated with Indiana Democrats,” he stated. “Let me be clear: The Indiana Democratic Party did not send these messages, was not involved in any way, and we condemn the division they seek to create by targeting the Jewish community in their time of immense mourning from the brutal terror attacks by Hamas on Israel.”

Hamas fighters from Gaza launched a violent attack against Israel on Oct. 7, targeting civilians. Israel responded with attacks on Gaza targets, which includes civilian populations.

At deadline, there was no response to messages seeking additional information from the Hamilton County Republican Party and the Indiana Democratic Party.


