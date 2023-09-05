Masur running for at-large Lawrence Common Council seat

Liz Masur, a Democrat, is seeking one of three at-large seats open on the Lawrence Common Council. Masur, a retired teacher, and her husband, Jim, moved to Lawrence 27 years ago with their daughters, Rebecca, Quincy and Bridget, all Lawrence North High School graduates.

Masur, 61, serves on the boards of the Lawrence Sunrise Kiwanis, the Lawrence Parks Foundation and her neighborhood homeowners association. She also served on the board of the Lawrence Education Association.

Q – What can you offer to the citizens of Lawrence as an elected official?

A – What I can offer is a dedication to further improving our city in a researched, equitable and consensus-building manner.

Q – How will you ensure that all residents of Lawrence feel welcome, included and heard by their elected officials?

A – I will lobby to allow comments by the public at council meetings and respond to emails within 48 hours.

Q – How do you envision future cooperation between the mayor and common council?

A – The council and mayor have a duty to work together to do what is best for Lawrence. Discussing and hearing different viewpoints is part of the process, and this will be done in a professional way.

Q – What do you consider the most important issue facing the City of Lawrence in the next four years and how will you address it?

A – The most important issue facing the City of Lawrence in the next few years is how we can be a Smart Growth city, a community which thinks globally and acts locally. We need to invest in EV charging stations, change zoning laws to help address the housing crisis and revamp park landscaping practices that are costly and harmful to the environment and residents’ health.

The general election is Nov. 7.