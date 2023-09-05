Current Publishing
Walton seeks reelection as Lawrence City Clerk

Incumbent Lawrence City Clerk Kathy Walton, a Republican, is seeking reelection. She has lived in Lawrence since 1963 and graduated from Lawrence Central High School and IUPUI.

Walton is the daughter of two World War II veterans, and the mother of an Iraq War veteran. She has four grandchildren and is active in youth and community activities.

Q – What can you offer to the citizens of Lawrence as an elected official?

A – I have served 20 years as first elected City Clerk. I have an understanding and direct involvement with the dramatic growth in Lawrence during recent decades.

Q – What is the most important role of a City Clerk and how would you make sure that role is fulfilled?

A – Ensuring success and informing the public, keeping the process of governance running smoothly, ensuring continuity and maintaining detailed records of that process. Serving as a functional link between the common council and the mayor regardless of parties.

Q – How will you ensure that public information is easily available?

A – Posting relevant documents and meeting minutes on the city website for public access. For instance, the updated Lawrence Municipal Code is available on the city website.

Q – What is your experience in maintaining and managing records

A – Thirty-five-plus years in managing banking and City of Lawrence records. After Lawrence grew into a second-class city, I established and managed records systems for the council and 13 other boards and commissions. I maintain the current status of oaths required of elected officials, public safety professionals and members of boards. I serve on the Executive, Education and Legislative committees of the Indiana League of Municipal Clerks and Treasurers

The general election is Nov. 7.


