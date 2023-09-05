Krone running for District 6 Lawrence Common Council

Kristina Krone is running as a Democrat to represent District 6 on the Lawrence Common Council.

Krone, 52, works as a tutor at Lawrence North High School and is a remote editor. She and her husband, Charlie, have lived in Lawrence for more than 20 years, raising three graduates of Lawrence Central High School.

Q – What can you offer to the citizens of Lawrence as an elected official?

A – As an elected official, I will bring authenticity, transparency and integrity to the community. I’m viewing this opportunity as a chance to truly be a representative of the people of Lawrence.

Q – How will you ensure that all residents of Lawrence feel welcome, included and heard by their elected officials?

A – I want to ensure Lawrence is a city that offers residents services that enhance their lives and does so respectfully with an emphasis on inclusion and active rejection of discrimination and bias so everyone who lives and works here thrives. I will serve all residents of Lawrence and take pride in our diversity.

Q – How do you envision future cooperation between the mayor and common council?

A – I envision future cooperation to be very smooth and respectful. None of us want to see or hear that their elected officials are fighting or at odds with each other or the mayor. We experience enough of that at the national level of politics.

Q – What do you consider the most important issue facing the City of Lawrence in the next four years and how will you address it?

A – None of the great things happening in Lawrence matter if its residents feel unsafe. I’m committed to working closely with first responders to ensure they have the resources they need to work effectively. I’m also committed to working with grassroots organizations for education and outreach.