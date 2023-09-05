Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – September 5, 2023

‘Grumpy Old Men’

“Grumpy Old Men” runs through Oct. 1 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret 

“A Collective Cy”

Brittany Brumfield presents Baby Grand Dueling Pianos at 6:30p.m. Sept. 7, and Jeff Harnar presents his tribute to songwriter Cy Coleman at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7-8 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Russell Dickerson

Country singer Russell Dickerson will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10  at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in Fishers.  For tickets, visit npdamp.com/198/Russell-Dickerson


