Kehl seeks another term as Fishers City Clerk

Kehl

Jennifer Kehl, 64, is running for reelection as the Fishers city clerk, an office she has held since 2015.

Kehl, a Republican, is married to George Kehl, retired Fishers Police Department chief. They have two sons and two grandchildren.

Kehl said she is community-focused, experienced and dedicated to the position of Fishers City Clerk.  She is a volunteer with community nonprofit organizations, including the Fishers Freedom Festival, where she served as executive director for 25 years.

Q – What can you offer to the citizens of Fishers as an elected official?

A – I have been a resident for 40 years and have given my time and talents to Fishers in numerous ways for over 35 years. I am experienced and dedicated to Fishers and to the office of Fishers City Clerk.

Q – What is the most important role of a city clerk and how would you make sure that role is fulfilled?

A – The most important role of the city clerk is to keep city records such as ordinances and resolutions up to date and secure, and to be efficient in taking the minutes of the city council meetings.

Q – How will you ensure that public information is easily available to members of the public?

A – Many records are available through the city website. All public records requests go through the city attorney’s office and not the city clerk. If a record that I have in my possession such as an ordinance or resolution is requested, they are released by me immediately.

Q— What is your experience in maintaining and managing records?

A – I have been Fishers city clerk since 2015. I am experienced, detail oriented and organized.

The general election is Nov. 7.


