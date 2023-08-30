Ditlevson seeks at-large Fishers City Council seat

Tiffanie Ditlevson is running as a Republican for one of three Fishers City Council at-large seats.

Ditlevson, 50, is a Realtor and has lived in Fishers for 16 years. She served on the Hamilton East Public Library Board of Trustees, is co-chair of the Fishers GOP Club, is past commander of VFW Post 1120 and works with many other organizations.

Q – What can you offer to the citizens of Fishers as an elected official?

A – I have a diverse background — professional military service, corporate experience, parenting, health care, marketing and professional sales. I am able to work with difficult people, ask probative questions, learn, create and seek solutions.

Q – What do you consider the most important issue facing the City of Fishers in the next four years and how would you address it?

A – We must be attuned to crime occurring around us and prevent it from creeping into our city. Also, traffic safety must be addressed. We have a wide age range of drivers, higher traffic volume and mixed interpretations of traffic laws.

Q – How will you make sure all Fishers residents feel included and heard by elected officials?

A – I will work with the city team to improve communication between residents and the council. I have sensed some people feel unheard. I will continue my “Breakfast with Tiffanie” events, text messages, knocking on doors and attending public events.

Q – What can the city do to address housing availability in Fishers?

A – Among my clients, Fishers is a “move up” community and clients will roll equity from selling condos/first homes/fixer uppers into home purchases in Fishers. Limited land availability and construction costs can prevent inexpensive housing in Fishers. I hope other parts of the county can address those needs as demographics and sales shift outside of Fishers.

The general election is Nov. 7.