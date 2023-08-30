Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Ashcraft seeks at-large seat on Lawrence Common Council

Ashcraft seeks at-large seat on Lawrence Common Council

0
By on Lawrence/Geist Community
Ashcraft

Tom Ashcraft is running as a Republican for one of three at-large seats on the Lawrence Common Council. He is a retired Lawrence police officer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Ashcraft, 67, is married with four children and six grandchildren. He has lived in Lawrence for more than 30 years and has worked with the Friends of Lawrence, Lawrence Pension Board and was president of Lawrence Fraternal Order of Police. He is an executive board member with the Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police.

Q – What can you offer to the citizens of Lawrence as an elected official?

A – I offer a strong public safety working background. I have worked in public safety for over 38 years.

Q – How will you ensure that all residents of Lawrence feel welcome, included and heard by their elected officials?

A – I will always prioritize that public safety is top of the list, assist with neighborhood watch and city events, always be available to the residents.

Q – How do you envision future cooperation between the mayor and common council?

A – Cooperation is a must between the mayor and the council. I will always strive to do what is best for the citizens of Lawrence. Working together is the key to a successful future.

Q – What do you consider the most important issue facing the City of Lawrence in the next four years and how will you address it?

A – Public safety is the answer to a happy city. Start with educating the children and all residents about public safety by holding town hall meetings and reaching out.

The general election is Nov. 7.


More Headlines

Kehl seeks another term as Fishers City Clerk Ditlevson seeks at-large Fishers City Council seat Lawrence town halls focus on 2024 budget planning Freeman seeks reelection to Lawrence Common Council District 3 seat Barnett running for Lawrence Common Council District 1 seat Lawrence welcomes new Fort Ben Library Branch
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact