Ashcraft seeks at-large seat on Lawrence Common Council

Tom Ashcraft is running as a Republican for one of three at-large seats on the Lawrence Common Council. He is a retired Lawrence police officer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Ashcraft, 67, is married with four children and six grandchildren. He has lived in Lawrence for more than 30 years and has worked with the Friends of Lawrence, Lawrence Pension Board and was president of Lawrence Fraternal Order of Police. He is an executive board member with the Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police.

Q – What can you offer to the citizens of Lawrence as an elected official?

A – I offer a strong public safety working background. I have worked in public safety for over 38 years.

Q – How will you ensure that all residents of Lawrence feel welcome, included and heard by their elected officials?

A – I will always prioritize that public safety is top of the list, assist with neighborhood watch and city events, always be available to the residents.

Q – How do you envision future cooperation between the mayor and common council?

A – Cooperation is a must between the mayor and the council. I will always strive to do what is best for the citizens of Lawrence. Working together is the key to a successful future.

Q – What do you consider the most important issue facing the City of Lawrence in the next four years and how will you address it?

A – Public safety is the answer to a happy city. Start with educating the children and all residents about public safety by holding town hall meetings and reaching out.

The general election is Nov. 7.