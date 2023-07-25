Carmel in brief — July 25, 2023

Correction – A story in the July 18 edition of Current in Carmel about an art show and sale featuring work by the late Robert Brower misstated the date of the event. It is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 5.

Parks master plan survey – Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation is inviting the community to participate in an online survey to provide input for the 2024-2028 comprehensive parks and recreation master plan. The survey is open through Aug. 23. The survey is an opportunity for the public to share feedback on CCPR’s current offerings as well as new park and recreation opportunities. The survey results will be incorporated into the final master plan. Every five years, the department develops a new parks and recreation master plan utilizing internal assessment, data collection and community input to help determine how to best serve an ever-changing and growing community. Take the survey at carmelclaysurvey.org/?mc_cid=d99c83f22f&mc_eid=5e87c92e87.

Vehicle theft investigation – The Carmel Police Department is investigating multiple thefts from vehicles that occurred from vehicles in the Lawrence Inlow Park and Monon Community Center parking lots between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. July 11. As part of this investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individuals pictured. Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals is asked to contact CPD at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case numbers 23-48442, 23-48452, 23-48449 and 23-48433.

Court reporter honored – The National Court Reporters Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the National Court Reporters Association, recently presented its first-ever Court to CART Grant to NCRA member Amy Doman, a freelance court reporter from Carmel. The $1,000 grant is awarded to an NCRA applicant interested in broadening his or her skill set from the judicial setting to the path of providing communication access Realtime translation for people with hearing loss or for nonnative English speakers. As a grant winner, Doman will receive an assessment of her real-time skills and instruction about current CART technology. Hands-on training will be provided as well as the chance to learn from applicable existing NCRA videos.

Police Citizens Academy registration – Registration for the fall session of the Carmel Police Citizens Academy is now open. The free 11-week class allows citizens to get a better understanding of how the Carmel Police Department works. Participants will also get a closer look at the training our officers receive and learn about numerous topics including the SWAT team, K-9 Unit, Drone Unit, Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Investigations and many others. The class will meet Thursday evenings from 6 to 8:30 p.m. starting Aug. 10. Learn more and register at carmel.in.gov/government/departments-services/police/community-resource-programs/citizen-police-academy.

CVS theft – The Carmel Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred the afternoon of June 29 at CVS at 367 W. 116th St. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individuals pictured is asked to contact CPD at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 2023-45680.

Christkindlmarkt mug unveiled – The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has unveiled the 2023 design of the market’s boot mug. This year’s mug will be rose colored, with a dark red interior. Along with the updated color, this year’s mug features views of the Palladium, ice skaters on the Ice at Carter Green and the Glühwein Pyramid – one of the signature sights at the market. The mugs will be available for sale on-site at the market for $6 each, while supplies last. The market will be open Nov. 18 through Dec. 24. Learn more at carmelchristkindlmarkt.com.

Learn about Assistance League – Learn more about membership in the Assistance League of Indianapolis at an informational coffee meeting set for 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at the ALI chapter office, 1475 W. 86th St., Suite E, in Indianapolis. Membership in ALI, an all-volunteer philanthropic nonprofit, is open to residents in Indianapolis and surrounding communities. RSVP to Janine Bercovitz, vice president of membership, at [email protected]. Learn more at ALIndy.org.

Golf tournament fundraiser – The fifth annual Evan R Hansen Legacy Foundation Golf Tournament is set for July 29 on both 18-hole courses at Pebble Brook Golf Club in Noblesville. The foundation plans to use the proceeds to begin sponsoring nationally known mental health speaker presentations at local high schools as well as other causes related to its mission. For more, visit erh32.org.

Website connects residents to resources – The Hamilton County Community Foundation, Duke Energy, the Hamilton County Trustees Association and Good Samaritan Network have partnered to launch Help4HamiltonCounty.org to provide residents with a one-stop resource for support services. The new resource offers connection in the areas of aging and seniors, food assistance, medical and mental health, youth and families, housing and education and employment.

Kindergarten registration – Registration is open for the Carmel Clay Schools kindergarten class for the 2023-24 school year. Early registration helps CCS prepare for anticipated staffing needs and allows families to begin the kindergarten assessment process and receive communication from the district. Register for the Class of 2036 at ccs.k12.in.us/services/curriculum/kindergarten.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend by all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

Summer Sip & Shop – Carmel City Center will host a Summer Sip & Shop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 5. Festivities will include a DJ on the plaza, sidewalk sales at participating shops, complimentary white wine and raspberry refresher cocktails at four of our participating shops, free airbrush tattoos for children and a donation slow flow outdoor yoga class on the plaza. Carmel City Center is on the southwest corner of City Center Drive and Range Line Road.

Attorney joins law firm – McCarter & English, which will soon relocate to Carmel, announced that real estate attorney James Barkley has joined the firm in the Real Estate Practice Group. Barkley will provide strategic advice and counsel to clients and focus on the growth of the firm’s national real estate practice. During nearly 40 years with Simon Property Group, the world’s largest public real estate company, Barkley was both general counsel of the company and secretary to the company’s board of directors.

Merchants Bank hire – Carmel-based Merchants Bank has hired John Douglas as assistant vice president in the bank’s Correspondent and Warehouse Lending divisions. Douglas will join this growing segment of Merchants’ lending platform remotely in New Jersey. Prior to joining Merchants Bank, Douglas served as president and CEO of eWise Home Lending, a company he founded. Douglas is an active member of the New Jersey Mortgage Broker/Banker Association and has participated in several MBA committees. He is a graduate of Catholic University.

Free home repair services – The Patch Boys of Northeast Indianapolis, a locally owned and operated home repair services provider, is offering free home repair services to an immediate family member of a fallen soldier in the area. The family will be selected based on the scope of repairs needed and the impact it would have on the family. Submissions will be accepted until May 26, and the winning family will be selected on or before Memorial Day. Learn more at thepatchboys.com/northeast-indianapolis.

Immunization clinics – The Hamilton County Health Department will host Back-To-School Immunization Clinics as part of a statewide effort to help families easily access school immunizations prior to the start of the school year. Remaining clinics are from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 2, 16 and 30 at the Hamilton County Health Department, 18030 Foundation Dr. in Noblesville. Register at patients.vaxcare.com/registration. Enter code IN15561 and then select preferred date. There is an $8 administration fee per vaccine for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Forté adds to team – Carmel-based Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics has expanded its team and service offerings with the hiring of Michael Del Busto, MD. Del Busto, a fellowship-trained sports medicine physician specializing in rehabilitation and minimally invasive procedures, will help enhance the Forté patient experience by providing new testing and therapies historically referred out of the practice. A native of Carmel, Del Busto has returned to his hometown to see patients at Forté’s clinic and surgery center inside the Orthopedic Center of Excellence at 10767 Illinois St. Learn more at ForteOrtho.com.

Hospice volunteers needed – Brighton Hospice in Carmel is looking for volunteers to help office staff perform a variety of office duties such as organizing admission paperwork, filing, preparing and sending mail, answering phones, stocking supplies and helping with special projects and events. Hours and days for this volunteer opportunity are flexible and training will be provided. To learn more, contact Katresha Taylor, volunteer coordinator, by calling 317-798-2160 or by email at [email protected].