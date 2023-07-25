Summer Fun: Camp Crosser in Noblesville offers activities, friendships for children

If you ask children who are attending Camp Crosser in Noblesville this summer what their favorite part is, you’re likely to get a variety of answers.

The camp, located at 24064 Ind. 37, sits on 20 acres and is offered to children ages 6 to 13 through the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville. The eight-week daylong summer camp experience that started June 5 gives youths an opportunity to participate in different activities ranging from archery, ziplining and art, said Ethan Hutchinson, youth recreation director with the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville who is also serving as camp director.

Noblesville resident Ben Canaley is among the individuals who took advantage of the opportunity to get out of the house this summer, saying he particularly enjoys the outdoor environment available at Camp Crosser.

“I don’t do that enough during my days at school and most of our activities are indoors but this summer, I can pretty much spend all my time outdoors,” he said.

Canaley, 12, also said there is plenty to do – a gaga pit is available for camp participants, in addition to an obstacle course, and other activities – and noted that one of his favorite activities is participating in archery, which he said gives him a chance to develop his skills.

Participants at the camp also get the opportunity to go swimming each week during the camp, which offers different themes each week, ranging from art, sports, adventure and superheroes, according to Hutchinson. Campfire cooking is also an option for campers as well, although there is something for everyone depending on their interests, he added.

“Some kids like board games and some kids like running around and really, camp is just (getting) kids outside,” Hutchinson said.

Each week, there are about 60 children signed up, although a typical day will have 50 participants and Hutchinson said he has found the experience to be enjoyable as well.

“I just like giving kids a chance to be kids and have a great time,” Hutchinson said. “As long as the kids are having fun, I know I have achieved enough in my job.”

Sami Rash, who teaches physical education and health at Hamilton Heights High School during the school year, said she enjoyed being able to work with children in her role as camp counselor this year. Rash was among the leaders monitoring campers who were playing in the gaga ball pit during a recent summer camp week.

“I just love being with kids and seeing them have fun and be outside,” Rash said.

Rash also played a board game with 6-year-old Noblesville resident Saylor Hillard, who attended Camp Crosser for the second year. Hillard said one of her favorite parts of her camp experience is ziplining, in addition to meeting new people.

Fellow camper Gunner Lewis, who recently moved to Noblesville, described Camp Crosser as “one of the best camps I’ve ever been to” and said he has been attending for about two years.

His reason for returning to Camp Crosser was similar to other campers.

“I love being outdoors and I’m usually stuck at home all day or stuck at school and you don’t get to do a lot of stuff outside,” Lewis said. “You make a lot of friends super easily.”

Jordan Ware, who is also from Noblesville and will enter fourth grade next month, said he particularly enjoys the variety of activities available to campers. The 9-year-old pointed out that Camp Crosser is vastly different from Camp Daybreak, which is also offered by the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville and is indoors.

Ware didn’t hesitate to take advantage of an obstacle course situated in the woods at Camp Crosser with nearly a half-dozen other campers who were waiting their turn.

“There’s so much freedom out here,” he said.

About the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville

The club serves youths from kindergarten to 12th grade and has been in existence since 1951. The organization aims to provide opportunities for children and young adults to enjoy activities and experiences that helps shape character and offer new perspectives, according to its website.

Where: 1700 Conner St.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday

Phone: 317-773-4372

Website: bgcni.org