Column: Following the leader

Commentary by Lorene Burkhart

Remember the children’s game follow the leader? It begins by choosing a leader, then the remainder of the group is required to mimic that person. They are eliminated when they fail to follow.

Compare this game to life as an adult. What qualities does a group require to choose the leader? I don’t recall how we chose our leader when I played the game as a child, but I’m guessing there would be similarities to the adult version. The “chosen” is not shy, can communicate instructions or organize, has had experiences that provide a background of knowledge, doesn’t hesitate to tell people what to do and is trustworthy. Choosing an adult leader is more complicated if it involves money, adding honesty to the list.

My parents and brothers were natural leaders, so I grew up in an environment of expecting them to lead and learning from them. Then there is the question of whether we are born with a “leader” gene or do we become leaders because of our environment and experiences?

When you think about the leaders in your life, what have you observed about them? Probably you’ve noticed how they are willing to tackle extra responsibilities, no matter how busy they are. The old adage, “if you want something done, ask a busy person” holds true. Somehow, they manage to fit it into their schedules.

As a parent and a grandparent, it has been fun to observe who shows leadership qualities and who prefers to be a follower. They are loved equally, and both are necessary. We just want to be sure that when we are following the leader is worthy of being followed. Something to think about when we go to the polls to vote.

Frankly, I enjoy following an effective leader. I always learn something to add to my skills list and it’s fun to not be in charge.