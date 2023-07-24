Current Publishing
There were no injuries reported in a July 24 fire at Sanctuary Apartments in Fishers. (Photo courtesy of the Fishers Fire Department)

Storm blamed for blaze at Fishers Sanctuary Apartments

Fishers Fire Department firefighters responded to a fire at Sanctuary Apartments off 116th Street July 24, according to a social media post from the department. 

According to the post, a narrow band of storms went through the center of Fishers that afternoon and is the suspected cause of the fire, which was reported quickly to county 911 dispatchers. 

The quick report “and aggressive tactics from firefighters kept this fire from causing more damage than it did,” according to the post. “At least two families will be relocated. Apartment complex staff were on the scene and able to assist occupants. “

The fire department reports no injuries from the fire. Firefighters were assisted by Fishers Police Department personnel. 

“Due to the apartment fire, the Northfield Estates cul de sac drill will be rescheduled for another night so Station 393 can get their equipment back in service and cleaned,” a later social media post stated.

A new date for the drill will be scheduled soon.

 


