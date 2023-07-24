Fishers man dies in vehicle accident

A 21-year-old Fishers man died following a July 22 collision between a motorcycle and a truck near the intersection of 116th Street and Spyglass Ridge.

According to a news release from the Fishers Police Dept., the accident was reported at about 6:30 p.m. When officers and other first responders arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles had been involved in the accident: a 2007 Yamaha YZRF1 motorcycle and a 2008 Ford F350 truck.

Jasnoor Aukakh, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police. The driver of the Ford, a 48-year-old Fishers woman, remained on the scene.

“The Fishers Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the crash,” the news release stated. “Based on evidence collected at the scene and witness statements, it appears the Ford was in the process of turning westbound onto 116th Street from Spyglass Ridge Drive when the Yamaha, traveling eastbound, collided with the Ford.”

According to police, the crash remains under investigation.