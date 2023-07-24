Upgrades to football stadium, Cherry Tree Elementary among $68M in proposed projects at Carmel Clay Schools

Carmel Clay Schools administrators proposed $68 million in facility upgrades, including major renovations to the Carmel High School football stadium and Cherry Tree Elementary, at the July 24 school board meeting.

The district is planning $24 million in upgrades to the football stadium, including expanded office space, new classrooms and an elevator, a corridor to improve flow throughout the facility, a renovated and expanded press box and more.

The stadium opened in 1991, and since that time the high school student population has tripled and the number of athletes using the stadium has more than doubled. Technology has also greatly advanced during that time, making many areas of the facility obsolete.

“This is one of those facilities that has continued to fall behind in lots of different areas,” said Jim Inskeep, CHS director of athletics.

Upgrades at Cherry Tree, which opened in 1989, are estimated to cost $30 million and include expanded office space and reconfigured entryway, additional classrooms, converting a loft to a makerspace area, more staff restrooms and other improvements.

Other proposed projects in the district include $3 million for outdoor improvements to the parking lot and landscaping at Creekside Middle School; $2.5 million for repairs and minor remodeling at Carmel Middle School; $6 million for technology equipment and upgrades; and $2.5 million for miscellaneous repairs throughout the district.

CCS is planning to fund the projects through lease rental bonds, which are not expected to alter the existing tax rate and are set to be paid off in 10 years. The school board is expected to hold public hearings on the proposed projects and funding in August and September.