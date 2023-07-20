Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen to run unopposed in Nov. 7 general election

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen will face no opposition for his seat in the Nov. 7 general election, meaning he will serve the city for another four years starting in January.

Jensen, a Republican who has served as mayor since January 2020, announced in September that he would seek a second term in office. He faced no challengers in the May 2 primary election.

The deadline for a state chairman of a political party to nominate a candidate by petition or for an individual to declare an intent to be a write-in candidate was noon July 3, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Prior to serving as mayor, Jensen served on the Noblesville Common Council and worked in business development for a civil engineering firm, where he assisted cities and counties across Indiana with infrastructure development. He also worked in the administration of former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, serving as special assistant to Lt. Gov. Becky Skillman and director of intergovernmental affairs.

Jensen’s race is among several other for elected offices that will also face no opposition this fall, according to the Hamilton County Election Office. The are Noblesville City Clerk Evelyn Lee; Noblesville City Court Judge Matt Cook; Noblesville Common Council District 1 candidate Mike Davis; Noblesville Common Council District 2 candidate Todd Thurston; Noblesville Common Council District 3 candidate Aaron Smith; Noblesville Common Council District 4 candidate Mark Boice; and Noblesville Common Council District 6 candidate Megan Wiles.

Boice is an at-large member on the council, while Davis, Smith and Wiles filed seeking reelection for their same positions. Thurston, a Republican, ran unopposed during the May 2 primary, while Johnson, also a Republican, defeated challenger Rocky Shanehsaz.

Voters, however, will decide among three Republicans and one Democrat to fill three at-large seats on the council in the general election. The Republican candidates are Evan Elliott, Darren Peterson and Pete Schwartz, while Democrat Paula Jo Gilliam is also vying for one of the seats.

Peterson is an at-large representative, while Schwartz represents District 2.