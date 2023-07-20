Indianapolis Children’s Choir features global musical journey

The Indianapolis Children’s Choir’s 2023-24 season is designed to take audiences on a musical journey around the world.

“This season will showcase the history, culture and languages from across the globe, and I am excited for our singers and audience to have this culturally immersive opportunity,” ICC Artistic Director Joshua Pedde said. “Rather than jumping from one place in the world to another during a single concert, we will get to focus on different parts of the world in each performance. By the end of the season, our singers and our audiences will see how so many cultures have more in common than they do differences. It also allows our singers to truly immerse themselves in the music and cultures of these areas of the world, which is very exciting for them as they continue to experience various genres of music.”

The eight-concert series is called “A World Showcase.” The season begins with “Reflections: Sounds of the Pacific,” which will reflect the sounds of fiery volcanoes balanced with shaded, tranquil gardens. Singers will perform songs from India, China and the Pacific Islands, among other destinations, in an Oct. 14 concert at STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville.

“A European Holiday” will be Dec. 15-17 at Second Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis. On March 24, 2024, the ICC will present “The Crossroads of America” at Hilton Circle Theatre in Indianapolis.

“Christel DeHaan In Harmony: Rhythm of the Lands” is set for May 4, 2024 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Indianapolis. The concert season concludes with “Sacred Harmonies: The Soul of Misa Criolla” May 19, 2024, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Indianapolis.

Pedde said the ICC also is very excited about “A World Showcase” because it allows ICC great opportunities to partner and collaborate with other organizations within the community.

“We know that these collaborations and partnerships will enhance the singers’ understanding of the music they are singing, and it will give the audiences an opportunity to learn more about each area of the world represented in each performance,” Pedde said. “We have had standalone concerts throughout our 38-year history that have represented music from around the globe, but nothing to this extent where each concert focuses on a specific part of the world. Again, by arranging our season around this theme, we have some unique opportunities that will benefit our singers, audience members, and our community.”

Pedde said there are unique challenges to every season.

“I think this year’s challenge will be for our singers to master the various languages we will be singing in throughout the season,” he said. “However, by focusing on one area of the globe for each concert, that will help the singers to learn these new languages.”

Season tickets are $12 for each performance; advance single tickets are $14 each; and ages 5 and under are admitted free. For more, visit icchoir.org.