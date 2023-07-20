‘Rock the Block’ set for Aug. 4 in Westfield

Westfield Washington Schools will look to kick off the school year next month with plenty of excitement through a free community event that will feature games, food and more.

“Rock the Block” will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 on the soccer field at Westfield High School, 18250 N. Union St. The event, which will be in its second year, will include free carnival games, crafts, music, food booths and other activities.

Last year’s “Rock the Block” event brought nearly 3,000 people and featured more than 100 local businesses, organizations and clubs, said Josh Andrews, spokesman for Westfield Washington Schools.

“The goal of this community event is to start off the school year on a positive note,” officials said in a statement. “Our goal is to fill the WHS soccer field with free games, activities, food, and fun that bring our community together as we kick off the 2023-2024 school year!”

There is no charge for Westfield Washington schools, athletics and clubs to be a vendor. However, local organizations and community partners interested in setting up at the event will be charged $25 each and are required to provide a tent.

Registration is required in advance with payment due by July 28. Organizations and community partners interested in participating can fill out a form by by visiting https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScQvQKi-F0-sV6iHtEvD3jABZLWQ_LPIjC3M179VX1PrQgT2A/viewform.

For more, contact Ashley Knott, executive director of the Westfield Education Foundation, by calling 317-607-8623 or email [email protected].