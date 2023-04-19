Sprawling mixed-use development proposed in Zionsville

Old Town Companies, a Carmel-based developer, proposed a 260-acre development on Marysville Road in Zionsville at the April 17 Zionsville Plan Commission meeting.

The Wild Air development would be a mixed-use development including retail, townhomes, single-family houses, apartments, senior living, civic use and preserved woodlands.

The plan commission voted unanimously for a continuance for the May 15 meeting to further discuss rezoning of Wild Air Development.

The development would be just north of Oak Street and south of County Road 550 South. It has multiple parcels on the east and west sides of Marysville Road, nestled 2.5 miles west of the historic downtown Zionsville.

The site currently has one single-family residence, multiple acres of farmed ground and wooded areas owned by the Johnson family, which has lived in the Zionsville community for several generations.

Justin Moffett, CEO of Old Town Companies, said during his presentation to the plan commission that the Johnson family wanted a “legacy development.”

Moffett said there would be a community park in Wild Air Development created by preserving 30- acres of woodlands.

“Tree preservation is quite an opportunity for us to create a neighborhood that’s engaging for new residents, but we also know that’s a concern for existing residents,” Moffett said.

Wild Air would have eight different communities throughout the site.

The development’s centerpiece, Marysville Crossing, would include 280 loft-style luxury apartments and retail businesses.

The site would also include a community clubhouse, a swimming pool, trails that would interconnect the eight different communities, senior living, cottages for ILADD’s Crossbridge Point residential community, traditional single-family homes on the east and west sides of Marysville Road and a 10-acre civic parcel.

The development would be primarily served by Marysville Road, which runs north and south through the middle of the development.

Two roundabouts have been proposed on Marysville Road, each providing access to the development on the east and west sides of Marysville Road.