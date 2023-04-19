Hamilton County plans drug take-back event

The Hamilton County Council on Alcohol & Other Drugs will host a drug take-back event on April 22.

The drive-thru event across from Federal Hill Commons will allow Hamilton County residents to drop off their expired or unused medications between 9 a.m. and noon. No liquids, sharps or needles will be accepted at the event, which will be held in the far east parking lot of Riverview Health in Noblesville on Westfield Road.

“Most people who misuse prescription drugs get them from family, friends, and acquaintances,” said Monica Greer, executive director of the Hamilton County Council on Alcohol & Other Drugs. “We know prevention starts at home. The simple step of clearing out medications that are no longer needed makes our homes safer, prevents prescription drug misuse, and can help save lives.”