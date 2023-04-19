Beth Shalom concert to feature world-renowned tenor

Congregation Beth Shalom will host acclaimed tenor Carlos Montané in an April 23 concert. The 6:30 p.m. free performance, which is open to the public, will be held at Congregation Beth Shalom, 3085 W. 116th St., Carmel

“It is the first time that Congregation Beth Shalom has hosted a world-renowned musical event at our facility, and we hope to be able to do more in the future, as well as to be engaged with the Carmel community through other interesting events as a way of giving back to the community for all it has done and for all it means to us,” said Karen Friedman, who is a member of Congregation Beth Shalom membership and communications committees.

Born in Cuba, Montané has studied in Cuba, Italy and the United States. Montané is a professor of music on the faculty of the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University. Throughout a career spanning more than five decades, he has performed only leading roles around the world, including at the New York City Metropolitan Opera and the Philadelphia Lyric Opera.

Montané will be joined by Shaina Sanders, soprano, and Elizaveta Agladze, mezzo soprano.

Donations will be accepted.